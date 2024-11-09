Fantasy Basketball
James Bouknight headshot

James Bouknight News: Scores 25 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Bouknight posted 25 points (8-19 FG, 6-14 3PT, 2-3 Ft), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Bouknight caught fire from deep off the bench and finished second on the team in scoring behind Taze Moore. Bouknight was a lottery pick in 2021, but he's trying to find his way back to the NBA through a G League deal with Rip City this season.

James Bouknight
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
