James Bouknight News: Scores 25 points off bench

Bouknight posted 25 points (8-19 FG, 6-14 3PT, 2-3 Ft), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Bouknight caught fire from deep off the bench and finished second on the team in scoring behind Taze Moore. Bouknight was a lottery pick in 2021, but he's trying to find his way back to the NBA through a G League deal with Rip City this season.