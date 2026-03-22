James Bouknight News: Scores 38 points in G League win

Bouknight logged 38 points (13-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bouknight had a huge upswing in terms of efficiency and finished with a season-high scoring total following a series of subpar performances. The guard remains one of his side's most consistent contributors, averaging 20.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during the regular season. He's likely to continue seeing plenty of offensive responsibility in the decisive stages of the campaign.