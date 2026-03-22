James Bouknight News: Scores 38 points Saturday

Bouknight logged 38 points (13-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bouknight had a huge upswing in terms of efficiency and finished with a season-high scoring total following a series of subpar performances. The guard remains one of his side's most consistent contributors, averaging 20.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during the regular season. He's likely to carry a big offensive responsibility in the decisive stages of the campaign.