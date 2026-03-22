James Bouknight News: Scores 38 points Saturday
Bouknight logged 38 points (13-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Saturday's 116-105 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Bouknight had a huge upswing in terms of efficiency and finished with a season-high scoring total following a series of subpar performances. The guard remains one of his side's most consistent contributors, averaging 20.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game during the regular season. He's likely to carry a big offensive responsibility in the decisive stages of the campaign.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Bouknight See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas ScheduleJuly 7, 2023
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Dr. A Recaps the Weekend in Fantasy Basketball: KD Returns, VanVleet Goes Off, Mavs Crumble AgainApril 3, 2023
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Target Isaac, Clarke for Week 16January 27, 2023
-
General NBA Article
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?December 21, 2022
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 7November 7, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Bouknight See More