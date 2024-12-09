James Bouknight News: Solid outing in G League loss
Bouknight contributed 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 112-109 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
The 24-year-old led the bench in scoring and posted the second-highest mark on the team behind Bryce McGowens (37 points). In his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament matchups, Bouknight has averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 27.2 minutes per game.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
