James Bouknight News: Strong Winter Showcase performance

Bouknight tallied 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and five steals in 34 minutes of Friday's 99-96 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bouknight contributed all around the court, ranking in the top two on his team in points, assists and steals during the match. He should remain a consistent starter after recording more than 30 minutes along with double-digit scoring in each of his last five G League games.