James Bouknight News: Struggles against Austin

Bouknight racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-86 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Bouknight failed to live up to his potential despite leading his side in scoring during the regular-season finale. The 25-year-old guard ended that stage of the competition with a team-high average of 19.4 points per game, although he surpassed that mark in only one of his last seven outings. In any case, he's likely to remain a regular member of the Capitanes' starting lineup.