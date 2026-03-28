James Bouknight News: Struggles against Austin
Bouknight racked up 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-86 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Bouknight failed to live up to his potential despite leading his side in scoring during the regular-season finale. The 25-year-old guard ended that stage of the competition with a team-high average of 19.4 points per game, although he surpassed that mark in only one of his last seven outings. In any case, he's likely to remain a regular member of the Capitanes' starting lineup.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
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