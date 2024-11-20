James Bouknight News: Struggles with turnovers in loss
Bouknight logged 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
Bouknight came off the bench for Rip City to tie for the team lead with 21 points, but he committed a whopping seven turnovers in Wednesday's defeat to the Stars. The 24-year-old former first-round pick should continue to act as a sparkplug in the second unit for the Remix in the G League as he hopes to regain his footing back in the NBA at some point.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
