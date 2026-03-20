James Bouknight News: Unimpressive effort in defeat
Bouknight supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 131-89 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Bouknight produced far from his best scoring numbers despite leading his team's offense during a tough contest. He has hit an odd slump after falling below his average of 19.9 points per game in four of his last five starts, although he has added a few rebounds in each of those outings. Bouknight is still the team's top scorer in the regular season and should retain a consistent role going forward.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
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