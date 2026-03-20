James Bouknight headshot

James Bouknight News: Unimpressive effort in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:57pm

Bouknight supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 131-89 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bouknight produced far from his best scoring numbers despite leading his team's offense during a tough contest. He has hit an odd slump after falling below his average of 19.9 points per game in four of his last five starts, although he has added a few rebounds in each of those outings. Bouknight is still the team's top scorer in the regular season and should retain a consistent role going forward.

James Bouknight
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Bouknight See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Bouknight See More
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas Schedule
Author Image
Alex Barutha
July 7, 2023
Dr. A Recaps the Weekend in Fantasy Basketball: KD Returns, VanVleet Goes Off, Mavs Crumble Again
NBA
Dr. A Recaps the Weekend in Fantasy Basketball: KD Returns, VanVleet Goes Off, Mavs Crumble Again
Author Image
Steve Alexander
April 3, 2023
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Target Isaac, Clarke for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Target Isaac, Clarke for Week 16
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
January 27, 2023
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?
NBA
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?
Author Image
Steve Alexander
December 21, 2022
NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 7
NBA
NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
November 7, 2022