James Bouknight News: Unimpressive effort in defeat

Bouknight supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 131-89 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bouknight produced far from his best scoring numbers despite leading his team's offense during a tough contest. He has hit an odd slump after falling below his average of 19.9 points per game in four of his last five starts, although he has added a few rebounds in each of those outings. Bouknight is still the team's top scorer in the regular season and should retain a consistent role going forward.