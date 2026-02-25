James Harden headshot

James Harden Injury: Breaks thumb, iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 12:35pm

Harden sustained a non-displaced right thumb fracture in Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Knicks and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

The Cavaliers aren't yet ready to rule Harden out for the second leg of their back-to-back set, but Shams Charania of ESPN relays that the star point guard is undergoing further evaluation and treatment before a decision on his availability for Wednesday's game and beyond is made. Even if Harden plays through the injury Wednesday, the Cavaliers will be shorthanded with co-stars Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Evan Mobley (calf) sitting out against Milwaukee. Expect further clarity on Harden's status to arrive closer to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
