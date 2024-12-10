James Harden Injury: Fully practices Tuesday

Coach Tyronn Lue said Harden (groin) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harden missed his first game of the season Sunday against the Rockets due to right groin soreness, but it looks like the absence was precautionary. The Clippers don't play again until Friday in Denver, but Harden is on track to suit up for that contest.