James Harden Injury: Iffy against Boston

Harden (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Harden is in danger of missing the first leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Wednesday while dealing with right groin soreness. With Norman Powell (back) and Kris Dunn (knee) also questionable, Kevin Porter, Terance Mann and Bones Hyland could receive increased playing time against Boston.