James Harden headshot

James Harden Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 11:37am

Harden (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Harden is a new addition to the injury report for the second leg of this back-to-back set with a non-displaced fracture to right thumb. Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Evan Mobley (rest) are being held out, so the Cavaliers might proceed with caution. If Harden is unable to play, the team could rely more on Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Craig Porter.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
