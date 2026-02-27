James Harden headshot

James Harden Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Harden (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Harden was initially tagged as questionable while nursing a fractured right thumb, but the superstar guard will be sidelined for Friday's contest and will look to be available for Sunday's game against the Nets. With Harden and Donovan Mitchell (groin) both ruled out, the Cavaliers will turn to Dennis Schroder, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter to all step into larger roles in the backcourt.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago