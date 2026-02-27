James Harden Injury: Not playing Friday
Harden (thumb) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Harden was initially tagged as questionable while nursing a fractured right thumb, but the superstar guard will be sidelined for Friday's contest and will look to be available for Sunday's game against the Nets. With Harden and Donovan Mitchell (groin) both ruled out, the Cavaliers will turn to Dennis Schroder, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter to all step into larger roles in the backcourt.
