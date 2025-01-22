James Harden Injury: Out vs. Boston

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.comHarden (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Tomer Azarley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Harden will miss his third game of the season Wednesday when the Clippers take on the defending NBA champions in Los Angeles. Kris Dunn (knee) and Norman Powell (back) have also been ruled out against Boston, which thrust Kevin Porter, Terance Mann and Bones Hyland into the spotlight for this matchup at Intuit Dome.