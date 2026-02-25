James Harden headshot

James Harden Injury: Plans to play through thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 1:52pm

Harden plans to play through his fractured right thumb, but he remains questionable for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harden suffered a non-displaced fracture to the right thumb on his non-shooting hand during Tuesday's win over the Knicks, but after visiting with a hand specialist Wednesday afternoon, it was determined that surgery will not be required to repair the injury. He may still skip Wednesday's game to allow some swelling in his thumb to go down, but this isn't expected to devolve into a long-term absence for Harden.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago