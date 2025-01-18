James Harden Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Harden (illness) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Harden has missed only two games for the Clippers this season. However, that might change for Sunday's game against the Lakers, as he is reportedly battling an illness. If Harden can't go on Sunday, Terance Mann could get the start and increased playing time.
