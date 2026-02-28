James Harden headshot

James Harden Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 2:11pm

Harden (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Harden was sidelined for Friday's overtime loss to the Pistons and has a chance to miss a third straight game while nursing a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb. While he remains intent on playing through the issue, the Cavaliers may choose to be cautious with their star point guard to ensure the injury doesn't linger. Donovan Mitchell (groin) has already been ruled out, so the Cavaliers will continue to lean on Dennis Schroder, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter to handle increased roles in the backcourt if Harden is unable to suit up.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
