James Harden Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Harden (thumb) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Harden has a fractured right thumb, and while he's planning on playing through the injury going forward, he'll be sidelined Wednesday night. The injury is to Harden's non-shooting hand and won't require surgery. His absence will likely leave more playing time for Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter. Harden's next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit.
