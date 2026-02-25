James Harden headshot

James Harden Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Harden (thumb) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Harden has a fractured right thumb, and while he's planning on playing through the injury going forward, he'll be sidelined Wednesday night. The injury is to Harden's non-shooting hand and won't require surgery. His absence will likely leave more playing time for Dennis Schroder and Craig Porter. Harden's next chance to play will come Friday at Detroit.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
