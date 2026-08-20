James Harden News: Agrees to new deal with Cavaliers
Cleveland and Harden agreed Thursday to a three-year deal worth $97 million, per Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
The expectation earlier this offseason was that Harden would re-sign on a new multi-year contract with the Cavaliers, and the deal is now in place. The star guard is entering his age-37 campaign but looks to have plenty left in the tank as an early-round fantasy player, having averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers per game in 26 regular-season appearances for the Cavs in 2025-26.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Pacific Division Preview: Targets & OutlookYesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Central Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook8 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Atlantic Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook9 days ago
-
Player Rankings
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings: Superstars, Sleepers and Sell-High Vets52 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Draft Pick Value: What Every First-Round Pick Is Really Worth, Pick by Pick59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More