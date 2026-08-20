James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Agrees to new deal with Cavaliers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 10:31am

Cleveland and Harden agreed Thursday to a three-year deal worth $97 million, per Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The expectation earlier this offseason was that Harden would re-sign on a new multi-year contract with the Cavaliers, and the deal is now in place. The star guard is entering his age-37 campaign but looks to have plenty left in the tank as an early-round fantasy player, having averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers per game in 26 regular-season appearances for the Cavs in 2025-26.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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