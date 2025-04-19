James Harden News: Another double-double in OT loss

Harden closed with 32 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one block over 43 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime loss to Denver in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The future Hall of Famer forced OT with a floater in the lane on the Clippers' final possession of the fourth quarter, but Harden's game-high 32 points ended up being not quite enough. The 35-year-old has recorded a double-double or better in six straight appearances, averaging 29.8 points, 11.2 assists, 7.2 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch as he attempts to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.