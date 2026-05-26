James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Comes up short in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Harden closed with 12 points (2-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Harden's reputation as someone who struggles when everything is on the line continued to build Monday, scoring just 12 points on 25.0 percent shooting. It closed what was a solid postseason run for the veteran, averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 15 playoff appearances over the past month.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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