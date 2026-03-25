James Harden News: Continues to roll Tuesday
Harden ended Tuesday's 136-131 victory over the Magic with 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.
That's now four consecutive games with at least 20 points for the All-Star guard, who is fitting in nicely alongside Donovan Mitchell in the Cleveland backcourt. Over his past four outings, Harden is averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.
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