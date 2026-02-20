James Harden News: Dishes eight dimes vs. Charlotte
Harden recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during the Cavaliers' 118-113 win over the Hornets on Friday.
Harden continues to serve as the leading distributor for his new team, but he also helped close things out with seven points in the fourth quarter. He has fit seamlessly into the Cavaliers' offense since being acquired from the Clippers in early February, as he's taken a backseat to Donovan Mitchell in the scoring category. Through the first five games of his tenure with the Cavaliers, Harden is averaging 18.4 points, 8.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 1.0 steals over 31.8 minutes per game.
