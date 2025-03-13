James Harden News: Dishes out 11 dimes in win

Harden registered 24 points (6-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-13 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 victory over Miami.

Harden's team-high 11 assists during Wednesday's victory helped him post his third straight double-double and his 31st of the season. Harden's 8.7 assists per contest in 2024-25 ranks fifth in the entire NBA. While the star guard is shooting 34.1 percent from three this season, he is converting 38.2 percent of his 11.0 three-point attempts per contest across his last five outings.