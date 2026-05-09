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James Harden News: Dishes seven dimes in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Harden logged 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 116-109 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden took a backseat to Donovan Mitchell (35 points) in the scoring category, but the veteran southpaw led the Cavaliers with seven dimes. Harden also helped the Cavs close things out with nine points in the fourth quarter, seven of which were scored in the final 90 seconds of the contest. He is averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals over 37.0 minutes per game in the playoffs.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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