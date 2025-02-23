Fantasy Basketball
James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Does it all on both ends in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Harden ended Sunday's 129-111 loss to the Pacers with 31 points (9-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes.

Harden led the way for Los Angeles on both ends of the floor Sunday, leading all Clippers in scoring, threes made, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks in a well-rounded showcase. Harden surpassed the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, adding 10 or more assists in two of those contests. He has now tallied at least 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in two of his last three appearances.

