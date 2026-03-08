James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Double-double against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Harden finished Sunday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics with 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists over 38 minutes.

It was the 17th double-double of the season for Harden, and his third in 10 games as a Cavalier. Since joining his sixth NBA team in 17 seasons, the 36-year-old guard is averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.0 boards and 2.9 threes.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
