James Harden News: Double-double in Game 1 win
Harden chipped in 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 win over Toronto in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
It was the 39th playoff double-double of Harden's career. The veteran guard solidified the Cavaliers' backcourt after being acquired from the Clippers, averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 26 regular-season games for his new squad, and Harden seems very comfortable playing second fiddle to Donovan Mitchell in the Cleveland offense.
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