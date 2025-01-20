Fantasy Basketball
James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Double-double in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Harden registered 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-102 victory over the Lakers.

The double-double was his 16th of the season, and fourth in seven January appearances. Harden's second season with the Clippers has gone much better than his first, and through those seven games this month the 35-year-old guard is averaging 19.3 points, 9.6 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals.

