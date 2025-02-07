James Harden News: Double-double in Thursday's loss
Harden registered 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.
The 35-year-old guard tied Norman Powell for the team lead in scoring en route to his 22nd double-double of the season, as the Clippers somehow squandered a 20-point first-quarter lead. Harden has recorded at least one steal in 13 straight appearances while scoring 20-plus points eight times in that span, averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.5 steals.
