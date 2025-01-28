James Harden News: Double-doubles, fills stat sheet

Harden closed with 24 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Suns.

Harden was coming off a vintage 40-point performance in the win over the Bucks on Saturday, and he followed that up with an impressive double-double while ending just four rebounds away from a triple-double. The emergence of Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac as reliable scoring options should ease some of the pressure off Harden's shoulders, but he remains a reliable fantasy contributor in all formats due to his high usage rate and ability to either score or assist at will. The veteran is averaging 22.3 points, 9.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.