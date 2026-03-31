James Harden News: Double-doubles in win

Harden posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Jazz.

This was just another day at the office for Harden as the Cavaliers improved to 47-28 on the season. Over Harden's last seven outings, he's been elite with averages of 22.4 points, 9.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.