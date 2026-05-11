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James Harden News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Harden posted 24 points (5-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 assists, three steals and one block over 37 minutes during Monday's 112-103 victory over the Pistons in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden missed all five of his shots from inside the arc but dominated from deep and frequently got to the charity stripe. The veteran guard scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half but took a backseat to Donovan Mitchell afterward, as Mitchell scored 39 points in the second half. Harden tallied a game-high 11 assists, marking his second double-double of the postseason, with his first coming in Game 1 against the Raptors during the opening round. He also contributed at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the second time in this series.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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