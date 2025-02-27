Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Drains seven threes in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 7:36am

Harden racked up 30 points (9-20 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 victory over the Bulls.

The 35-year-old guard scored at least 30 points for the third time in the last five games, while the seven made threes tied his season high and represented his best performance from beyond the arc since Dec. 16. Harden also extended his streak of appearances with at least one steal to 20, a stretch in which he's averaged 22.5 points, 9.7 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.2 threes and 1.6 steals.

James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now