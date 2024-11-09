James Harden News: Drops 22 in Friday's win

Harden ended with 22 points (5-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-98 victory over the Kings.

The veteran guard continues to struggle with his shot, but his increased usage in the absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George has kept his all-around production high. Through nine games to begin the season, Harden is averaging 20.9 points a contest while shooting just 36.9 percent from the floor and 30.1 percent from three-point range, but that comes with 9.2 assists, 7.7 boards and 2.4 threes a game. Harden's 2.9 combined steals plus blocks a game would also be a career high.