James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Exposed in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Harden racked up 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 overtime loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Harden struggled to have an impact on the defensive end, with Jalen Brunson having his way down the stretch. New York ran multiple plays to isolate Harden, at which point Brunson was able to get to his spots on the floor. Harden also recorded at least six turnovers for the third time in the past four games, impacted by the defensive pressure put on him by the likes of Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. Now trailing 1-0, Cleveland will look to rebound after Tuesday's loss, hoping to return home with the series tied at 1-1.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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