James Harden News: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Harden finished with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

Harden has one triple-double and five double-doubles in six appearances this season. However, and while the veteran guard dished out a season-low seven assists, he continues to rack up enough stats on a regular basis to remain an absolute stud in most fantasy formats. Through six appearances, Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.