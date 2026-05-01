James Harden News: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Harden ended with 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 44 minutes during Friday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Harden fell just short of what would have been just his second triple-double of the season, and his first as a member of the Cavaliers. It continued what has been a solid playoff showing thus far for the veteran, as he's averaged 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.7 three-pointers per contest. With the series now locked at 3-3, Cleveland will return home for Game 7, where Toronto will be looking to ruin the homecoming.
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