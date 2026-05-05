James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Full stat line in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Harden notched 22 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Although he struggled from beyond the arc, Harden was efficient at the charity stripe and finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer. The veteran guard delivered a well-rounded line, leading the Cavaliers in assists while finishing second on the team in rebounds. He also matched the team-best mark in blocks, recording three combined steals-plus-blocks for a fourth consecutive contest. Harden and the Cavaliers will now look to steal a road win in Game 2 on Thursday.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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