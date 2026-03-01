James Harden News: Good to go Sunday

Harden (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Harden will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a fractured right thumb. With the veteran guard back in action, Dennis Schroder will likely slide to the bench. Over seven February appearances, Harden averaged 18.9 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per tilt.