James Harden headshot

James Harden News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Harden (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Harden will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a fractured right thumb. With the veteran guard back in action, Dennis Schroder will likely slide to the bench. Over seven February appearances, Harden averaged 18.9 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per tilt.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago