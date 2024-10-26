James Harden News: Hands out 16 assists Saturday

Harden posted 23 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, 16 assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.

Harden dished out most of his assists to Ivica Zibac and Norman Powell, who finished with 24 and 37 points, respectively. Harden struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, but he still found a way to score consistently and recorded nearly half of his points from the charity stripe. Harden is thriving both as a scorer and playmaker for the Clippers, and his fantasy upside will remain extremely high with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out due to an expected uptick in his already-high usage rate.