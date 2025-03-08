James Harden News: Hits for game-high 27 on Friday

Harden amassed 27 points (7-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Friday's 105-95 victory over New York.

The 35-year-old guard led all scorers on the night thanks to another big performance from beyond the arc. Harden has drained multiple three-pointers in 12 of the last 13 games, averaging 25.2 points, 9.1 assists, 5.7 boards, 3.6 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch. The future Hall of Famer did see his streak of games with at least one steal end at 24 on Friday, however.