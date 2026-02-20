James Harden News: Impresses on both ends
Harden totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 victory over the Nets.
Harden continues to look comfortable in Cleveland after nearly posting a third consecutive double-double. It was an efficient scoring night for Harden, who also made an impact on defense with three steals. His 28 minutes were a team-high as Cleveland won big versus Brooklyn. Harden is now averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists in four games with the Cavaliers.
