James Harden News: Just misses double-double Sunday

Harden closed Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.

Three different Cavaliers tied for the team lead in scoring with 20 points, but Harden also led the squad in assists. It's the third time in six games since joining Cleveland that the veteran guard has scored at least 20 points, a stretch in which he's averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks.