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James Harden News: Lackluster performance Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:28am

Harden recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harden had little impact, scoring just 10 points in the Game 2 loss. In what was easily his worst performance of the postseason, Harden simply couldn't find any rhythm, going just 3-for-13 from the field. Now trailing 2-0 in the series, the Cavaliers will head home to Cleveland looking to wrestle back some momentum. Look for Harden to deliver an improved effort in line with what he has done for the majority of the playoffs.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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