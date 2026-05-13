James Harden News: Leads Cavs to overtime win
Harden finished with 30 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 117-113 win over Detroit in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Harden has had his share of struggles throughout this series. However, the 36-year-old showed up in a big way in Game 5 to lead the Cavaliers to a much-needed win. It was his highest scoring output since March 19. With Cleveland one victory away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pistons will try to knot things up when these clubs meet again Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 76 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 76 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More