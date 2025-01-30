James Harden News: Leads team in assists

Harden ended with 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over the Spurs.

Harden's team-high 11 assists helped him record his second straight double-double and his seventh in his last 10 outings. While the star guard is still an elite playmaker, his efficiency has taken a dip this season, as he is shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three.