James Harden News: Leads team in assists
Harden ended with 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over the Spurs.
Harden's team-high 11 assists helped him record his second straight double-double and his seventh in his last 10 outings. While the star guard is still an elite playmaker, his efficiency has taken a dip this season, as he is shooting just 39.9 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now