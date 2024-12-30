James Harden News: Lights it up from deep in victory

Harden registered 27 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Harden provided the Clippers with a nice lift from deep Monday, connecting on a team-high mark from three while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Harden has converted on five or more threes with 25 or more points in four outings. Two of those four performances have taken place over the last five contests.