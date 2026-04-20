James Harden News: Logs five swipes in Game 2 win
Harden logged 28 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 115-105 Game 2 win over Toronto in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Harden helped the Cavaliers build a six-point lead heading into halftime by scoring 16 of his 28 points over the first two frames, including 10 points in the second quarter. Known more for his offensive prowess, Harden was active on defensive side of the floor with a season-high five steals. Over the first two games of the series, he has averaged 25.0 points on 53.1 percent shooting (including 46.7 percent from three on 7.5 3PA/G) along with 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals over 34.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 182 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 182 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need3 days ago
-
General NBA Article
2026 NBA Draft Lottery: Full Odds, Standings, and What's at Stake7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Harden See More