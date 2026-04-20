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James Harden News: Logs five swipes in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Harden logged 28 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, five steals and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 115-105 Game 2 win over Toronto in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harden helped the Cavaliers build a six-point lead heading into halftime by scoring 16 of his 28 points over the first two frames, including 10 points in the second quarter. Known more for his offensive prowess, Harden was active on defensive side of the floor with a season-high five steals. Over the first two games of the series, he has averaged 25.0 points on 53.1 percent shooting (including 46.7 percent from three on 7.5 3PA/G) along with 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals over 34.0 minutes.

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers
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