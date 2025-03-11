James Harden News: Monster double-double in defeat
Harden chipped in 25 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 17 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 loss to the Pelicans.
Harden tied his season-high mark in assists en route to his 30th outing with a double-double or better during the 2024-25 campaign. He also posted multiple steals for the 26th time across 62 regular-season appearances Tuesday. Additionally, the superstar combo guard finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard (29 points). Harden has scored 20-plus points in each of his last five outings, during which he has averaged 30.4 points, 11.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 39.2 minutes per contest.
